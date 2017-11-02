Interference – Marcus Gets 7 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 2 November 2017, Jockey Anton Marcus was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose in that as the rider of BUFFALO SOLDIER, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to DOING IT FOR DAN (G Wrogemann) when shifting outwards near the 300m in Race 6 at Greyville Racecourse on 8 October 2017.

Jockey Marcus pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Marcus guilty and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Jockey Marcus has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.