Banned Substance – Storey Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Johannesburg on Friday, 3 November 2017, Jockey C Storey was charged with a contravention of Rules 77.1.1 and 77.2.11.

This arose in that a urine sample taken from him at the Scottsville Racecourse on 6 September 2017, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Furosemide which is a banned substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa.

Jockey Storey pleaded guilty to and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board, in determining a suitable penalty, took into account all evidence that was led at the Inquiry as well as Mr Storey’s record and noted that this was his first offence under this Rule. The Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of fourteen (14) days.

Mr Storey has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.