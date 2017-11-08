Interference: Doc Lembethe Gets 7 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 7 November 2017, Jockey Doctor Lembethe was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose in that as the rider of ATTIC VIEW, he failed to ensure that whilst shifting outwards, he did not cause bunching and interference to the runners on his outside at the 350m in Race 8 at Greyville Racecourse on 1 November 2017.

Jockey Lembethe pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Lembethe guilty and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Jockey Lembethe has the Right of Appeal against the finding and the penalty imposed.