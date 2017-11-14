Marwing Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held at the Vaal Racecourse on Tuesday 14 November 2017, Jockey Weichong Marwing was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride CASHIN to the end of the race, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining fourth place in Race 7 at the Turffontein Racecourse on 9 November 2017.

Jockey Marwing pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after viewing the patrol films of the race and hearing all the evidence put forward, imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of ten days.

Jockey Marwing has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.