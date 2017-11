It’s not only the SA jockeys who are not going the distance in Mauritius these days.

Australian jockeys Brad Pengelly and Ryan Wiggins have decided to return to their home country, following Saturday’s 32nd meeting of the current season.

Pengelly rode 7 winners for Ricky Maingard, while Wiggins booted home 14 winners for Vincent Allet.

