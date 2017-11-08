A Good Man Says Goodbye

James Goodman will be auctioning his and his partner’s horses on 16 December at his stables at Summerveld.

“The demographics have changed and small yards are finding it increasingly tough. It’s a sad day,” he said.

Goodman has held his licence for 42 years and is an accomplished rider.

He attained his junior Transvaal colours in showjumping and eventing, played Polo with Prince Philip and was also a top point-to-point jockey in the days of the Cape Hunt & Polo Club.

He also trained many good winners.

There was no indication as to whether he will continue hosting the popular Winning Ways show.

