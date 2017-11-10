He’s The Talk Of The Town

Joey Ramsden’s Var colt Talk Of The Town was an eyecatching winner of the third race at Kenilworth on Saturday after two placed efforts. The Backworth Stud bred chestnut is a youngster with a stallion’s pedigree.

There is nothing like pressure and expectation to fuel interest and it’s very early days to suggest he is a possible successor to his champion Dad – but there is a certain regality about this handsome fellow’s demeanour and he now has to go on and stamp his authority on the track.

The R3 million CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling graduate, who races for South Africa’s top owners Mayfair Speculators, had run two smart places at Durbanville, a track he is probably not ideally suited to. But he put it all together to win by over 2 lengths under a hands-and -heels ride on Saturday.

Bred by Backworth Stud, and offered at sale under the Avontuur banner, Talk Of The Town was the third top lot sold from the sale, and attracted as much interest as the top two combined.

He is out of the unraced Street Cry mare Street Wise, whose granddam is the outstanding Nijinsky II mare Dancing Show. The latter is granddam of the great Redoute’s Choice – sire of Rafeef, Wylie Hall, Time Thief and Redoute’s Promise, amongst others.

Redoute’s Choice’s half brother Manhattan Rain is sire of our 2017 Met champion Whisky Baron.

Dancing Show is also the third dam of Saturday’s Gr1 Myer Classic winner Shoals at Flemington.

Street Wise has a half-brother (#349) by Keeper on the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale on 22 and 23 November.

Keep an eye on him!