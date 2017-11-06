Brave Mary Heads To France

Brave Tin Soldier’s smart daughter Brave Mary, second in the Emperors Ready to Run Cup, is headed to quarantine at Kenilworth in advance of a long trip through Mauritius to France in late February.

The winner of the Gr1 Allan Robertson Championship will be trained in France for Team Valor International by Alain de Royer-Dupre.

Barry Irwin said “We will start her out in France and see if she fits. We have the option of moving her to America at some stage as well. But with her turn out foot over 1000m to 1200m we are hopeful she can cut it in Europe.”

Consigned by Summerhill Sales, she was originally purchased on the CTS Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale,