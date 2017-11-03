The Consistency Issue

The NHA’s newsletter for October 2017 features their ‘Journey To Excellence’ .

In the CEO’s slot, Lyndon Barends discusses the challenges of maintaining consistency, particularly when coupled with the need for discretion, there’s a word from our Cape Town judges, Rachel Stott and Sarah Raine and an insert on the history of jockey silks.

Recently appointed Stud Book Keeper, Judy Davies explains the important work they are rolling out, and SAJA apprentices Liam Tarentaal and Leonard Strong are heading to the Middle East.

There’s also news from the Laboratory, information on microchipping and an update from Shumbashaba.

Click below for more:-

NHA Newsletter – October 2017 (external)