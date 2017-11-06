Workrider Dadamasi Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on 3 November 2017, Workrider Goodman Dadamasi was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride the horse TREMENDOUS out to the end of Race 8 run at the Vaal Racecourse on 19 October 2017, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining first place.

Workrider Dadamasi pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in nine (9) Workriders’ races.

Workrider Dadamasi has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.