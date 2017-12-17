Strathdon Outstays Them

The smart stayer Strathdon – a half brother to Cape Guineas winner Tap O’Noth – registered a hat-trick of wins when scoring a career peak success in the R250 000 Gr3 Cape Summer Stayers Handicap at Kenilworth on Saturday.

On a red-letter day for the Foster family, who have been supporters of SA racing for 40 years, their Gr1 Cape Guineas success with Tap O’Noth was rounded off in scintillating style by the year older Strathdon, who confirmed that he is well on track for a shot at the Gr2 Western Cape Stayers on Sun Met day.

After Red Peril had filled his customary pacemaking role for much of the 2500m journey, Strathdon moved in menacingly down the inside at the 300m under Grant van Niekerk and drew level with I Travel Light and Our Emperor.

With Our Emperor shifting in on to I Travel Light under pressure, Strathdon stayed out of trouble and ran on strongly at 11-10 to win by a length in a time of 156,27 secs.

I Travel Light would have been a welcome birthday winner for visiting German jockey Martin Seidl, who is yet to open his account.

Our Emperor maintained his consistent form in third, with the rest in a different race.

Bred by Alec Foster, Strathdon is a son of champion sire Silvano (Lomitas) out of the one-time winner Wintersweet (Western Winter).

He has won 6 races with 3 places from 13 starts for stakes of R509 200.

The Fosters came to South Africa on a cricket tour in 1977 and a meeting with Denham Rodwell, part owner of champion Wolf Power, led to their involvement with horses here. They initially kept their mares with Mick Goss at Summerhill but a need for access to the Cape stallion power saw them relocate to Varsfontein Stud, near Paarl. The move has paid dividends! The Alan Greeff-trained Cereus carried their silks to win the Gold Cup in 2001.