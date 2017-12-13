Owner Gerald Francis of Fourways has written an open letter to the National Horseracing Authority of South Africa via the Sporting Post mailbag, in the wake of the Markus Jooste saga.
As a fellow race horse owner I would like to bring the contents of the attached letter to your attention.
Your motto of protecting the integrity of the sport of horseracing means nothing if Mayfair Speculators horses are allowed to run and earn money, by your organisation , whilst millions of ordinary South African’s like myself are suffering from the crash of STEINHOFF.
It’s a bit ironic that all of Markus Jooste’s horses were transferred to Mayfair Speculators no more than a year ago and now the crash of Steinhoff. People like Mr Jooste have already ruined the sport of horseracing by their sheer buying power and dominance of all the major races in South Africa.
I know that there has been drive by some unions to stop Mayfair Speculators horses from running , something I wholeheartedly agree with and will be supporting until all Mayfair Speculators horses are stopped from running.
Can I please urge your organisation to stand by your moto and do the right thing and stop Mayfair Speculators’ horses from running whilst millions of South Africans suffer from the crash of an organisation that was headed by horse racing’s biggest owner.
Ed – the NHA published a press release on Monday where they advised that they had called upon Mayfair Speculators to provide information. “We have written to Mayfair Speculators, the vehicle that represents the racing interests of Mr Jooste. We have given them 48 hours to revert to the NHA insofar as Mr Jooste, Mayfair Speculators and his racing interests are concerned. Once we have received this submission we will then decide on the way forward,” said CEO Lyndon Barends. The outcome of that is awaited.
33 comments on "Jooste – Open Letter To NHA By Fellow Owner"
The answer may be in clause 11.3 of the NHA Constitution.
The main problem is that the NHA may be prevented from doing anything because it has already allowed a convicted fraudster to be a member and to own horses.
I think that the various trainers of the Mayfair Speculator horses should lead the way in requesting that these horses be removed from their care with immediate effect. Whilst this may have serious implications for many, a business should not be allowed to continue using ‘questionable’ funding. Jockeys engaged to ride the Jooste horses should also take a stand and refuse their services including Anton Marcus who should immediately serve notice to cancel his ‘retainer’ contract.
Unfortunately Jooste has made his bed and now needs to lie in it.
And where should those horses go? The local riding school? The knackers yard?
Hi Judith
I agree with you
I believe that we should not make horses suffer because of this.Also if these horses were taken off circulation south African racing will be bare.please before we shoot we should look for s solution and not another problem.
Let the horses be.
Some of them suffer enough.
In one of the previous threads someone – wisely – asked about the horses. They didn’t choose to cost millions, be owned by Mayfair etc, but the language over the last few days has not even included what should be done with the Mayfair horses (over 200 I gather) should Mayfair/Steinhoff implode. One cannot simply say “stop racing them”. Then who feeds them? Who becomes responsible for Just Sensual, et al?
41.10 The OWNER of a HORSE shall remain responsible for the care and welfare of a HORSE registered
in his name with the NHA, once it retires from racing and for the rest of its natural life, unless he: (Sells etc)
So Mayfair Speculators would be responsible for Just Sensual and others
Judith Try 250 in Training and 1000 on the farm , those are more realistic numbers .
No trianer must do anything , until the day the owner default .
Before then the NHA and RA have a problem trying to work out a solutin come 30 days . Should they default.
The horses face an uncertain future …. just like the 130,000 employees of the Steinhoff Group. Fact of the matter is whilst the horses remain under the ownership of Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd they should not allowed to compete. Mr Jooste is all likelihood going to be charged with accounting irregularities and FRAUD …. need I say more ?
Does Markus Jooste wholly own Mayfair Speculators or does he have partners? If there are partners will it be correct to punish them by calling for a ban of all Mayfair horses?
Will it be a case of guilty by proxy.
I stand under correction , but the company is in the name of his Son In Law according to Cypro
In the name of his son in law… like in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit … or is this the way to say his son in law owns Mayfair …. could you please let me know how cypro or CIPC registers shareholders information
I believe all have been harsh Anton was paid a retainer to do his job.Yes he has fulfilled his duty by doing his best.The trainers and horse have tried there best .Don’t kick a man when he is down let the law do their job.
They should go to a dispersal sale like is the case when an owner can’t afford his horses or a disagreement between partners ……what happened to all the Van Vuurens horses???? I don’t see them at the local riding school .I fully agree with Louis Moffat as well.
Very few of the people who are so upset at the damage done by Jooste are known public activists with any history of defending the public interest. Sadly the glee and joy being expressed at his demise has very little to do with these people’s affiliation with the suffering masses, and more to do with a selfish competitive desire to remove a competitor who was too good for them – from the scene. It is sad, that we use a concern for the public to justify our glee and joy at the damage done – because contrary to our farcical motives, we are actually taking joy in the financial loss and suffering of many more people than jooste, who have been affected by this debacle. In our sudden selfish realization of the opportunities that would be created for ourselves by the removal of this man, we treat the horses as mere assets, very little real concern for what happens to them if the rest of the market cannot take up the financial obligations to feed and care for them — we are quick to highlight a rule as an aside, without considering that the man himself will be in no position to uphold the regulation and care for these horses. The statements and absolute lack of regard for the welfare of the horses make apparent the actual motivations for the positions taken by some. What we need to do after Jooste is be careful, that his most vociferous opponents are not allowed to fill the void he leaves – since we will just get more of the same.
Whilst over 250 horses may run in the Mayfair Speculators colours, many are tied up in partnerships with other big owners such as Van Niekerk, Shirtliff, Kantor and over the last two years the Magniers. The reverse applies where Jooste is in partnership with those mentioned but the horses run in that owners colours.
So, whilst it is easy to say have a dispersal sale or ban the horses from running – I think the ownership structure does not make it any easier.
Spare a thought for someone like Tara Laing who is virtually a private trainer for Mayfair Speculators in PE.
First the attachment from Alexander Forbes: what an arse covering letter that is, thanks. Happily this is a racing arena and here we know if you wrong you lose and if you right you win. Hindsight is the queue at the bin. Those creeps are trying to justify why they picked something that broke down, and clearly it’s because they thought it would be a winner. Managers who held “too much” Steinhoff should just say sorry, we were waiting for the dividends which have fattened us up till now, we thought one more go at the trough.
Secondly, there are no millions suffering because of Steinhoff. Individuals and gamblers may well be suffering and that’s not okay, but millions? The PIC lost R15 billion, but they invest R1700 billion so the division comes to 0.008823 or 0.88%. Non of this is good but “millions” of South Africans won’t notice a ripple.
Thirdly, there have always been people “like Mr Jooste” in racing, whatever you mean by that. Let’s just say if you own a horse in racing you are probably a millionaire and not a member of the teaming masses. If you own a few then you don’t take the bus.
Finally, and here is my point: if the NHA (which is us, the non-sinning members who spend a few bob racing and gambling on horses that don’t pull ploughs) wanted to make individuals live up to some old cultural values from the time of I’m Singing In The Rain, then they really shouldn’t allow members to package their interests into Propriety Limited companies, or trusts or other vehicles which shelter them from personal responsibility, should they?
Mayfair Speculators own those horses, it’s a separate legal and limited liability vehicle and while it’s law abiding and liquid they look quite untouchable. On what basis would the NHA have to pull the plug on the international player that is Mayfair Speculators? Even this “you have 48 hours to comply” rant from them has me looking for a “who said that?”. No doubt they want to look pro-active.
Unless you know something, what has Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd done that’s “disreputable”? Even though their mere existence may be unpalatable to people now.
Where I agree with you is that the NHA should redefine who and what we are, with a vision of what we want. How else can we get clear outcomes to complex issues? The word “disrepute” has synonyms: disgrace, shame, dishonour, infamy, notoriety, ignominy, stigma, scandal, bad reputation, lack of respectability; and we try to use it in a somewhat legal framework of the rules. It’s a bygone idea from times past and courts must wonder where we parked our buggies while the people we are trying to brand as disreputable have private jets.
sporting post could we please ask your publication to get feedback grom the nhra with regard to marcus jooste horses and what is the plan of action going forward.
https://www.sportingpost.co.za/2017/12/nha-mayfair-speculators-update/
Why is it that when Mayfair Speculators(Pty)Ltd has/had a winner, the announcers and trainers congratulate Markus Jooste?
No one ever saw or heard him returning an accolade and saying that he had no right to accept as he was not the rightful owner.
The truth is Mayfair is Markus Jooste. And by saying that, he is the man that funds Mayfair.
All I am wanting to know is:
If I were a trainer (and hopefully this is what the NHA is asking) , is who will continue to finance Mayfair, and for how long.
We have seen it time after time.One months keep soon becomes 3 months keep, and eventually the trainer loses hundreds of thousands, including his legal fees when trying to sue.
Hi Philip Although Jooste is (was?) the “power behind the throne” at Mayfair it is still a Pty Ltd company and while the man certainly appears to be guilty of some quite probably serious inappropriateness he is still to be tried and found guilty before we speculate (no pun intended) and logic seems to dictate that we should wait and see.
do you remember hilda podlas
Jeesh, how many millions of people have lost billions in the Horse Racing Industry by betting on horses. There is NO difference betting on a horse to win and buying a share in Steinhoff betting on a fat dividend or share price increase.
If you live in a Glass House, dont throw stones.
Just as you all made AND lost money on Horses, so do people/Institutions make and lose money on shares. NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO!!!!!
You Racehorse owners, trainers, jockey’s etc have been taking other losing better’s money for years and no you want to Grand Stand.
I have owned a Racehorse and experienced the insides so, dip your heads in shame.
We should compare apples to apples…..betting on horses and accounting irregularities …..deliberately done……is not comparing apples to apples.
A CEO has a fiduciary duty to investors and the likes to do the right thing and Mr Jooste has acknowledged that he made big mistakes and caused financial losses to ordinary people for which he is sorry therefore there must be consequences for his indiscretions……
In the words of the man himself……he has caused financial loss to many innocent people.
And that was just the point I was trying to make……….
In his informal letter Jooste wrote: “Now I have caused the company further damage by not being able to finalise the year end audited numbers and I made some big mistakes and have now caused financial loss to many innocent people.
“It is time for me to move on and take the consequences of my behaviour like a man. Sorry that I have disappointed all of you and I never meant to cause any of you any harm.”
He encouraged his colleagues to “continue to live the Steinhoff dream”.
Do you know for a fact drafted the letter ?
And he owns a horse called Big Mistake !
The horses are being sold privately ……I wonder where’s the money going.I know who bought Legal Eagle and Edict of Nantes……to name but a few.
I really don’t understand why you people are complaining about the horse cause at the end of the day its the punters that’s going to suffer. The same way all those people have lost they money on Steinhoff.
Do you maybe feel threaten of your horses so that you can eliminate horses like legal eagle to stand a better chance to win the queens plate?
Or Edict of nantes who stand a big chance to win the Sunmet. Would you really think it will be a competitive field if those horses are taken out?
I think Gerald Francis was a bit overweight…. more than 0.88% and more than my 1.04%.
Maybe his trainers should be asking the NHA for an answer within 48 hours.
The NHA will,always protect the rich .
Verlynn – I totally disagree with your comment.
Who is going to pay the MILLIONS required to feed and care for 1250 horses every month (250 in training and 1000 on the farm) should Mayfair no longer be able to pay?
Punters will still have horses to punt, although they may not be Mayfair horses. Every race will still have a favourite and a winner.
As a punter….I always fancied mr Jooste’s horses…..same as I fancy O’Brien in Ireland and anywhere in the world for that matter.
They are all connected as far as picking the best…..
But I have the best…..a mini dachshund ….named ….FRANKEL….
I am damn sure if a dispersal sale is held in the future these horses will bring in a tidy sum as they probably the best stock around at the moment. So do not worry about them as they will find a new home. The people who put their trust in this man are the ones who will suffer.