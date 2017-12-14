“We’ve received a response and we are now considering the contents thereof. At this moment we are in no position to make any further announcements.”
That was the short statement provided to the Sporting Post on Thursday morning by Lyndon Barends Chief Executive Officer of The National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa, after the racing regulator had earlier this week requested clarity and information from Mayfair Speculators, a company dealing with the Markus Jooste horseracing interests.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
15 comments on “NHA – Mayfair Speculators Update”
Wow, what a pathetic response from the NHA. Surely Mayfair runners should be suspended until a decision is made on whether they will be allowed to compete or not?
Can you enlighten us by quoting which NHA rule would allow such a suspension?
Surely you’re not just making this up?
Unfortunately, Michael Jacobs is 100% correct, it is a pathetic response. It might as well have been “Ummm…”, hardly the roaring voice from up on high we would expect from the moral authority.
However, it’s what happens when you get an answer to a question you probably shouldn’t have asked. When an authority asks a question, it has to have a remedy for all possible outcomes. Courts have “contempt of court” if someone fails to answer, they have bailiffs and sheriffs and various wild west options.
But there are no charges against Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd. None. Zip. Niente.
We don’t know, but when the NHA said: “We see you mentioned lots in the paper, what do you have to say for yourselves?”, maybe they replied with: “Nothinggggg.”
Maybe the NHA writes back: “But it’s in the newspapers and everything.”
Spot on Mr. Mincione.
mr barends myself and i think a lot of people out there would have expected a more qualified response. this is not some game thats been played. people have lost millions, pension funds have been depleted . as head of the nhra. do the correct thing. this man can not continue to earn proceeds from his horses that is clear now that were from ill gotten gains. the chairman of steinhoff and the board has just been asked to resign…..and why would that be. mr barends you need to do whats right and i know that you know the answer
Agree 100%
Ugie
You can not explain this to anyone that is close to MJ.
Watching those colours knowing that you have just lost a few thousand rand because of your fund manager or group that looks after your pension , is a sick feeling.
When you watch those colours , knowing that your bread winner in the family has given 15 years to a Steinhoff company and now does not have a job , is a sick feeling .
But those who are middle to upper class that are not effected in any way will never see “Colour ” –because they do not really care, but all say they are religious
What happened to – ‘Thou shalt love thy fellow man as thou lovest thyself.’
What does mayfair speculators have to do with marcus’s steinhoff dealings so what if the money comes from steinhoff. And surely mayfair should be financialy sound
Randle, maybe you shouldn’t be so naive. Your comment is tantamount to saying, ‘so what if the money comes from fraudulent activities’ – Charming. I’m pretty sure that Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd is financially sound, that is not the point. The point is, the money that is poured into this company by Jooste is in all likelihood obtained from ‘questionable’ sources.
Louise it seems to me you have all the information. I have been curious for years where the funding has come from, so I am not naive just uninformed, please provide us all with the fact backed information. Thanks and regards
Hello Rod Mattheyse,
First of all I was of the opinion that I was replying to an individual called ‘Randle’ who made a glib comment that ‘so what if Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd’s money comes from Steinhoff’ which ultimately it probably does come from. Money that Markus ‘Bernie Madoff’ Jooste has put into Mayfair Speculators is in all likelihood ‘tainted’ and therefore is dirty money which should not be used to fund his interests in the horse-racing game. I can assure you that if I was CEO of Mayfair Speculators and I became aware that the money that was funding my business was dirty, I would return it quicker than you could say Legal Eagle.
That is my point – the comment made by ‘Randle’ was an extremely naive and irresponsible one. Unfortunately, I am in no position to provide you with ‘fact backed information’ that you have requested although hopefully it will all come out in time.
The only thing I can tell you with any degree of certainty is that LOVE THEME will win Race 2 at Scotsville this afternoon.
I send you compliments of the season.
Hello Louise Moffatt,
Too many assumptions here, especially when you use the word “likelihood” – a wise mentor once told me “trust is good but evidence is better” – being the skeptic that I am I like to wait for the evidence.
What I do find strange is why is there no pillorying of Delloittes in this saga. All the bad press going round and no one even knows the Auditing Professional’s name who signed off 2016 – who is the lead partner (i have not searched the annual report as i am sure they would have taken it down since it cannot be relied upon). What were the material changes in the policies from 2016 to 2017, what made them ok in 2016 and fraudulent in 2017. The Manager – Magazin accusations were known prior to 2016. Perhaps a change in Auditing Professional brought about the conflict in the interpretations.
Some people think the Viceroy report is gospel – especially the hedge fund shorters – and a lot of people think its probably as bad a report as the 2016 results purport to be. Anyway i am waffling like Robyn sometimes does.
I cannot recall Markus Jooste ever selling billions in shares. His hefty earnings as reported cannot support the thoroughbred investments throughout the world – so that brings me back to where does the money come from? is it Steinhoff? Is it something else? is it a combination.
So my hope that you perhaps had something factual was misplaced – sorry for asking
oh belated thank you for the tip, not that i even saw it before the race, but i do know that taking short odds on will leave me and my auditor also having policy discussions that may lead to an implosion
mr barends. have you not heard. cristo wiese has just stepped down along with his son.
nhra show the country that no one is above racing and make the call. think of all the poor hard working south africans that are now in a worse off position but have to be forced to watch this man’s horses running and earning.
Whilst our bumbling leaders at the NHA are “considering” the response received from the Mayfair crowd, a provisional sequestration application against Mayfair Speculators was scheduled in the Cape High Court yesterday, case number 23030/17. The granting of such an application will have widespread implications for the racing fraternity, and trading in Mayfair stock will not be allowed unless approved by the liquidator. Brugman may be liquidating as quickly as he can, but he’s no legally appointed liquidator unfortunately. If I were the liquidator appointed, I would investigate every deal done in the interim period between Jooste resigning and the sequestration granting. Of particular interest would be the tracking of monies paid. I wonder if the bumblers at the NHA have sent anything out to all members warning them to act with caution should they wish to acquire Mayfair stock?
To highlight my lack of conviction as to the effectiveness and ability of this “regulator”, their brand new website still lists Denzil Pillay ( remember him, shame ) as the Chief Executive of the NHA under the legally required PAIA section. Pillay was removed in May 2015. Embarrassing.