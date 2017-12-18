We Can’t Bet On The Future At This Rate

In a refreshingly frank interview on the Winning Ways show last Monday, Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac raised concerns about plummeting tote turnovers. He didn’t suggest solutions to the problem but did touch on alternatives.
But should we not be arresting the slide rather than relying so heavily on alternate income streams?
A glance at a deserted Kenilworth Racecourse on Cape Guineas Saturday, on what should be a highlight of the Cape Summer Season, suggests that alarm bells should be ringing all round. Beyond some bussed-in kids having a ball on the jumping castles, there was nobody on track.
Problem is it’s no good ignoring the intruder, turning the alarm off and going back to sleep.
While there is no proven relationship between on-course attendance and betting turnover, if you are coughing and have a headache, it’s probably a sign you should be taking medical advice.
Making excuses through justification like blaming economics and sports betting is not going to solve the issue. The fact is that Racing Management are staring a crisis in the face – and simply looking away and banking another salary cheque. And no doubt taking a ‘well deserved’ break over the festive period.
Out of interest, we contacted Saftote last Thursday to enquire about the R470 – yes R470 – Place Accumulator pool on the Deauville meeting that day. We received no answer. That’s probably because they don’t really have one that sounds clever.
When it comes to a crisis, we are not alone – if that makes us feel better.
On the subject of turnover, Bill Nader wrote in www.bloodhorse.com recently that for the seventh consecutive year, total wagering on American Thoroughbred racing will fall short of the $11 billion mark.
He writes that most in the industry shrug this off, spinning the story of this key economic indicator into a false positive—a flat line to a downward spiral that began in 2005 when a three-year run of more than $15 billion came to a near screeching halt.
Horse racing features some of the brightest financial minds from Wall Street as owners and trustees of its sport, making it all the more shocking how nonchalant the attitude seems to be about the one number that defines the health of the overall industry.
Betting turnover is the key driver to all stakeholders who derive a livelihood from the sport. It is the key component to investment in purses and the funding for operating and capital investment.
Every person who wants the sport to succeed—the horse owner, breeder, shareholder, track executive and employee, the stable worker, vendors, and racing fan seeking a good customer and wagering experience—are all better off if total handle is healthy. But, the seven-year flat-line trend tells us that we are not.
The easy way out is to look for reasons – always easy to find.
The major racetracks should come together and agree on a takeout reduction to stimulate wagering investment. No single racetrack or racing association can do this in isolation. There needs to be a concerted effort and a shared vision.
The prime category for takeout reduction should be in the single-race (vertical) bet types, specifically win, place, and exacta, in an effort to create churn to allow the betting rand to turn over with greater frequency. This will create a better return to purses and to the bottom line. Over the last 10 years, there has been a steady shift from single-race to multi-race (horizontal) bet types such as Pick 3, 4, and 5, where the takeout is applied only one time and the payment to the industry (purses and tracks) is minimized as the wagering dollars can be tied up over multiple races. There is nothing wrong with multi-race bet types. Customer preference and wagering experience is the trump card and this is acknowledged and accepted.
The key is rebuilding the foundation by bringing greater liquidity and churn to the single-race pools through a strategic initiative to lower takeout as it relates to field size. Win, place, show, and exacta wagering has to become more attractive.
The major tracks can come together and agree, for example, that on field sizes of six or less, takeout on these bet types is 14%. The totalizator companies have the flexibility to do this. The burden of taking this leap of faith, this industry bet on its own future, should not rest on one track. It needs to be a shared vision.
The time has come for the brightest minds in the industry to call a timeout and huddle together for a shared and sustainable solution through a stimulus package that embraces lower takeout and greater churn on single-race, takeout sensitive bet types. Otherwise, the total sales of pari-mutuel bets on Thoroughbred racing will soon be halved when compared to the levels once enjoyed in 2002-2007.
The current playbook isn’t working.
10 comments on “We Can’t Bet On The Future At This Rate”
It is extraordinary that an industry of this size has done so little to promote the longer term welfare of the sport. If the global talent pool is scrutinized it is evident that the demise is not because of incompetence or a lack of knowledge, which leaves only one other plausible explanation.
Greed is the cause with operators mostly taking a short term view on value extraction and/or seeing racing as a stepping stone to other more lucrative markets.
Racing has all the credentials to once again have mass market popularity which will provide a very profitable opportunity to those than are able to mine it properly.
In this article it is mentioned that take out should be reduced to increase support and this is undoubtedly necessary to bring people back to the tote rather than losing their involvement to other operators and other sporting codes. The exotics often get a bad rap as non-supportive of churn and thus less effective as turnover and take out providers.
Take out can and should be reduced but this will only yield good results if customer numbers can be substantially increased which currently does not look possible with the ineffective and naive strategies in place. Until the objective becomes racing first through longer term capacity building the slide will continue and accelerate towards the inevitable cliff that awaits the sport because of the rapidly ageing customer base.
Racing is a top provider of longer term annuity income which is borne out by the old customer base which are very loyal to the sport. The key to racing’s future well being is the connection between skill and involvement and this is the one area that is completely neglected in the limited expansion initiatives occasionally supported.
If operators are able to put greed aside and concentrate on improving the offering for longer term prosperity, a new age will dawn for racing from which they, along with all other stakeholders will prosper indefinitely.
The last time i looked the ceo of any company was paid to find solutions as its clear to all and sundry what the problems are ..Maybe its time that mr nairac looked beyond his current management for help on the issue of turnover as its clear they cannot find solutions ..The first step i would take is look inwards and fix those basic problems out before you do anything else and put to bed playing the blame game for example the open bet ..Dont worry those trying to offer help wont take credit if things do improve and all those in comfy jobs can breath a sigh of relief
.Racing’s problem has always been the same, which is that it is an “insiders’ game.” Racing’s participants treat the enterprise as their own personal cash machine and do not share information with the public, especially the betting public. Until such time as the players realize this or are made to realize this, very little is apt to change. I have raced all over the world, and the insiders’ game is player closer to the vest in South Africa than any place else. The cozy relationships between riders, trainers and bookies is not healthy. Nobody wants to bet on propositions in which basic information is not open to everybody.
The horse racing turnover of the tote is dropping. It has been dropping since Tellytrack, Computaform, Bettonworld and Supabets have been promoting soccer and other sports bets. Since Rian Du Plessis was hand picked by Markus Jooste to run Phumelela he has never made a positive comment about horse racing and its turnover. He has always blamed horse racing for Phumelelas results. Do not get caught up in the propaganda of the operators. If the tote income of horse racing and other sports bets was combined a different and more healthy scenario would be seen. If the tellytrack turnover was attributed to the tote another positive scenario will occur. If the tote expenses were not allocated to horse racing alone another reasonable picture would prevail. It seems as if the operators learnt a trick or two from the once successful Markus Jooste.
In a way I have no sympathy to thus fraternity…I come from “disadvantaged community and was a regular race course attender..from milestone,Kenilworth etc..We were the bread and butter patrons of Kenilworth..and frequently they would apply rules whereby they would barre us from going into the Somerset room or even just entering the doors itself..We could only walk on the lawns for we were not official members(white)..then you get the feature racedays and once a year visitors that has no inclination of even knowing how to place a bet and they would have more benefits than us regulars…and the irony was..were were not 2 cents punters…We played on every race every bet that was available..and even back by the bookies I …Herchell..Doby..Sedley..etc . but we were always ostracised..
So this what they getting and reaping now is because of their racist attitudes and actions…
You can never bring back those days..where punters walked onto the course with briefcases of money…
Nowhere in the world when you gamble and win you don’t win anything, but on the tote you play a horse for a place, your horse runs a place, you win but only your R1.00 back.
What a way to make a person enthusiastic to bet for a place.
There should be a minimum payment of say at least R1.10 for a place and R1.20 for a win.
If take out is reduced it should be possible.
If one just takes a look at the results of the last 6 months for example. You will soon figure out that this is no game for those who like to have an occasional win. You have more chance throwing bones to find the winner than looking at form or betting. As for overseas betting unless you are truly informed correctly you have no chance. The point I am trying to make is that as long as the powers that be treat the punters just for turnover they will land up racing by themselves in empty race courses. Quality and genuine information matters not quantity.
I wonder if anywhere else in the world of horse racing, that you will find jockeys and trainers thanking bookmakers for sponsoring them. Should be outlawed.
More than twenty years ago the Newmarket Turf Club proposed a 15% take-out: 5% to the club, 5% to stakes and 5% tax. Phmelela is paying just over 4% tax and the take-out is 25%. You treat your customers this way, you take the pain.
Horse racing has been on a downward spiral for decades, since the introduction of casinos and other forms of gambling-early 1990s. Prior to that racing was the only game in town, and treated their customers ( the punters) with contempt, especially the non-white “customers”. Then as racing started to take a backseat, it also became more elitist and exclusive. The daily customer was taken for granted and come big racedays, was pushed off the racecourse to cater for the socialite once a year yuppies (usually white). Then also racing did not move with the times, eg loyalty programmes for the regulars, poor facilities, expensive food and drink, lack of infirmation, poor customer service. The majority of the regular punters have left the game and moved on to other pasttimes, e.g. sport and healthy lifestyles.
Jockeys and trainers are arrogant and treat the guy at the rail like beggars, aloof and uncommunicative. This has all seen the sport go into a steep decline from which it is unlikely to recover.
Racing will have to accept that it is a dying sport with little or no hope of recovery.